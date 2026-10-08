RCK New Central Presents ‘Aagay Barho Sub’ Project to Support Higher Education

RCK New Central presents the ‘Aagay Barho Sub’ project to district leadership at Al-Furqan School Karachi.

Rotary Club Karachi New Central (RCKNC) presented its signature project, ‘Aagay Barho Sub,’ to district leadership on October 7.

The event took place at Al-Furqan School’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Branch. The project aims to support higher education for students of the Al-Furqan Welfare Organization (AFWO).

RCKNC Vice President Dr. Talat Rizvi initiated the project. The initiative focuses on helping underprivileged students continue their education.

DG Shahzad Sabir, DG Elect Fahad Sikander, and DG Nominee Abdul Jabbar attended the session. Co-Chair Basic Education and Literacy Tauseef Shah also joined the event.

AG Shanaz Ramzi, RCKNC members, school faculty and students also attended the session.

Co-Chair Basic Education and Literacy and RCKNC IPP Faryal Asif delivered the welcome note. President Almas Tariq gave the vote of thanks.

AFWO representatives shared the project’s progress with the guests. They said that 45 students have secured admission to private colleges and government institutions so far.

The representatives also shared several success stories. These stories highlighted the impact of educational support on students from underprivileged backgrounds.

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The Principal later took the guests on a tour of the school. The Principal briefed the district leadership about the school and its educational activities.

District leadership pledged support for the Aagay Barho Sub project. The support will include financial assistance and student scholarships.

The district leadership also discussed scholarships for students in IT, vocational centres and other institutions. It further pledged to support the launch of IT classes at an AFWO school.

The visiting leaders praised the project as a valuable initiative. They said it can help underprivileged children access higher education, technical skills and better career opportunities.

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