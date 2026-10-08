Karachi Man Seeks Action Over Alleged Property Fraud, Claims Rs90 Million Loss

Habib-ur-Rehman addresses a press conference at the Karachi Press Club over an alleged property fraud case.

Karachi resident Habib-ur-Rehman has sought legal action over an alleged property fraud. He claims a financial loss of Rs90 million and says post-dated cheques worth Rs300 million were issued as security.

He made the appeal during a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday. Advocate Liaquat Ali Khan Gabol, along with other lawyers and associates, attended the briefing.

Habib-ur-Rehman appealed to the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice of the High Court and other relevant authorities.

He requested an investigation into his allegations. He also sought recovery of the money and protection for himself and his family.

Property Dispute in Lahore

Habib-ur-Rehman said he is a retired government employee who later entered the property business. In 2023, he purchased 15 kanals of land in Bedrian, Lahore, for Rs150 million from his cousin, Ali.

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According to him, illegal occupants were present on the property. He then filed a civil case before the District and Sessions Court in Lahore to seek possession of the land.

He said his former employee, Nasir Shehwani, later offered to help resolve the dispute. Shehwani allegedly introduced him to Abdul Rehman and Zafar Iqbal.

The parties subsequently signed a written agreement, according to Habib-ur-Rehman. He said post-dated cheques totaling Rs300 million were issued as security in favour of Nasir, Ahmed Khalid Mahmood, Abid Hussain and Sajjad Gul.

Disputed Financial Figures

Habib-ur-Rehman alleged that Abdul Rehman and Zafar Iqbal received Rs9 million through bank transactions. He also said he paid Rs1 million for arrangements to send his son, Muhammad Asif, to the United Kingdom.

The two amounts described at the press conference total Rs10 million. However, Habib-ur-Rehman puts his overall alleged financial loss at Rs90 million.

The statement provided to the media did not give an itemised breakdown of the remaining Rs80 million. The Rs300 million in post-dated cheques was described separately as security and should not be treated as an additional cash payment.

Alleged Threats and Firing

Habib-ur-Rehman said he saw no progress for about three months. He then demanded the return of his money.

A dispute allegedly followed the repayment demand. He further alleged that Khalid Mahmood Ansari and Sajjad Gul opened fire on him in Lahore.

According to his account, police registered an FIR over the incident. He also claimed that the individuals named in the cases were absconding.

Habib-ur-Rehman further alleged that the group had approached other people and collected money by promising to perform various tasks.

Appeal to Authorities

The complainant called for an investigation into the allegations. He asked the authorities to take legal action if wrongdoing is established.

He also requested assistance in recovering the money he claims to have lost. In addition, he sought protection for himself and his family.

The allegations, financial claims and account of the firing incident could not be independently verified from the information provided.

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