TCF honours 5,500 teachers and principals at its Annual Teachers’ Awards 2026 in Karachi.

The Citizens Foundation recognises educators across Pakistan for supporting quality education in underserved communities.

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has honoured 5,500 teachers and principals at its Annual Teachers’ Awards 2026. The ceremony recognised their contribution to education in underserved communities across Pakistan.

Held at Bahria Auditorium in Karachi, the event marked the final ceremony in a series of 29 award events. TCF organised the ceremonies nationwide over the past six weeks.

TCF President and CEO Zia Akhter Abbas presented the awards alongside members of the organisation’s senior leadership.

TCF’s Teaching Network Reaches 343,000 Students

TCF employs around 17,500 women teachers and principals across 2,342 school units. Its schools provide education to more than 343,000 students every day.

The organisation’s teaching network also includes more than 700 TCF alumni who have returned to serve as teachers.

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Addressing the ceremony, Abbas said teachers played a central role in TCF’s achievements. He noted that educators do more than deliver lessons. They also instil values and help shape responsible citizens.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho also attended the event. He paid tribute to teachers and described teaching as one of the most respected professions.

Odho highlighted educators’ role in building character and promoting ethical values in society.

TCF Invests in Teachers’ Professional Development

TCF said it continued to invest in teachers’ professional development through regular training programmes. These cover classroom management, teaching practices and school leadership.

The organisation also provides transport facilities to women teachers serving remote and underserved areas.

Through its annual awards, TCF recognises educators whose dedication helps expand access to education. The initiative also highlights their contribution to positive change in communities across Pakistan.

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