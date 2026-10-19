Khayyam Canal Restoration Must Serve Public Interest, Says Kaukab Iqbal

Kaukab Iqbal welcomes the Khayyam Canal restoration project and calls for transparency and public land protection.

Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) Founder and Chairman Kaukab Iqbal has welcomed the Sindh government’s plan to restore Khayyam Canal in Clifton. He appreciated the efforts of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Iqbal said the project could improve the local environment and resolve long-standing sanitation problems. He also said it could enhance the appearance of nearby residential areas.

Residents Seek a Cleaner Environment

Khayyam Canal has remained in poor condition for years, according to Iqbal. Residents have faced unpleasant odours, unhygienic conditions and environmental concerns.

He expressed hope that the restoration work would address these problems. Improved sewage diversion and a clean-water canal could help create a healthier environment.

Iqbal also welcomed plans for landscaping, plantation and green spaces. He said these improvements could make Clifton more attractive for residents.

Protection of Government Land Is Essential

Iqbal stressed that the canal’s land must remain protected from encroachments and illegal construction. He said authorities should also prevent unauthorized commercial activities.

The project, he added, must serve its original public purpose. It should not benefit any individual or commercial entity at the public’s expense.

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He welcomed Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah’s recent visit to the site following residents’ complaints. According to Iqbal, the minister assured the public that authorities would not allow encroachments, construction or commercial activity on the canal’s land.

Iqbal urged the relevant departments to enforce this assurance. He called for effective monitoring during the project and after its completion.

Transparency and Timely Completion

The CAP chairman said residents expect timely completion, transparent execution and quality construction. He also called for effective sewage management and a permanent maintenance system.

Authorities should regularly inform residents about the project’s progress. They should also respond promptly to genuine complaints and concerns.

Iqbal emphasized the need to keep sewage separate from the proposed clean-water canal. He said proper drainage, sanitation and environmental protection must remain key priorities throughout the work.

He also called for regular maintenance, landscaping and plantation after completion. He said the project’s long-term success would depend on proper upkeep of the canal and its surroundings.

Public Concerns Must Be Addressed

Commenting on concerns raised by some quarters, Iqbal said authorities should respond with facts and transparency. He noted that citizens have the right to seek information about development projects affecting their neighbourhoods.

He also urged the government to meet its announced timeline. The minister has stated that the project would be completed within two months, Iqbal said.

The CAP chairman expressed hope that residents would benefit without unnecessary delays. He added that the association supports initiatives that protect consumer rights and improve urban living conditions.

Iqbal said the restoration should deliver a cleaner environment, reduce foul odours and increase greenery. Equally important, he said, the canal’s land must remain protected from illegal occupation and unauthorized commercial use.

“The people want Khayyam Canal restored, environmental problems addressed and the surrounding area made cleaner and greener. Equally important, the government must honour its assurance that the land will remain protected and dedicated to public benefit,” Kaukab Iqbal said.

Kaukab Iqbal

Founder and Chairman

Consumers Association of Pakistan

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