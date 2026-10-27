Qurrat-ul-Ain Calls for Stronger UN–Private Sector Partnership on United Nations Day

Qurrat-ul-Ain, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has called for stronger cooperation between the United Nations and Pakistan’s private sector to promote peace, human dignity, equality and sustainable economic development.

In her message marking United Nations Day 2026, she emphasised the private sector’s role in building an inclusive, resilient and prosperous future. She also highlighted the importance of responsible business practices and equal opportunities for all.

Qurrat-ul-Ain serves as Chairperson of the FPCCI–UNDP Business & Human Rights Council and Country Focal Person for the FPCCI–UN OCHA Initiative in Pakistan. She also chairs the UBG Women Special Initiative.

Private Sector Role in Sustainable Development

Qurrat-ul-Ain said businesses must help turn global development commitments into practical action. She stressed the need to empower women and young people, promote responsible business conduct and create decent livelihood opportunities.

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She also called for greater collaboration to ensure that economic progress benefits all sections of society. According to her message, peace, dignity and sustainable development must remain central to these efforts.

Equal Opportunities for Women

Highlighting women’s economic and social participation, Qurrat-ul-Ain said Pakistan’s women must have an equal voice and access to opportunities.

She emphasised that women should have their rightful place in shaping the country’s future. Her message called for greater inclusion and stronger efforts to advance equality.

United Nations Day Message

United Nations Day is observed annually on October 24 to mark the anniversary of the UN Charter’s entry into force in 1945.

Concluding her message, Qurrat-ul-Ain urged collective action to protect peace, respect human dignity and expand opportunities for all. She reaffirmed the importance of cooperation among international organisations, businesses and communities in pursuing a more inclusive and sustainable future.

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