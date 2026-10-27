Gold Prices Fall by Rs1,300 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Prices in Pakistan decline by Rs1,300 per tola as silver rates also fall.

Gold and silver prices declined in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of gold fell by Rs1,300 per tola to Rs422,136. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,115 to Rs361,913.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $13 per ounce to $3,996.

Silver Prices Also Decline

Silver prices also recorded a decline in the local market. The price of silver fell by Rs85 per tola to Rs5,793.

Pakistan Stock Market Rebounds as KSE-100 Gains 1,428 Points

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs73 to Rs4,966.

The latest decline affected both precious metals in Pakistan amid a fall in international gold prices.

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