ABU DHABI: An Indian passenger travelling from the UAE to India died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight from Abu Dhabi to Bangalore in the early hours of Monday.

The passenger was identified as Yousafe Kunhammu, 51. He was travelling alone and returning to India after visiting the UAE.

Family members and airline sources confirmed the incident.

According to relatives, Yousafe began feeling unwell shortly before the aircraft departed. His nephew said the family believes he may have suffered a heart attack, although officials have not confirmed the exact cause of death.

Airline sources said the crew reported a medical emergency before take-off after Yousafe developed breathing difficulties.

Cabin crew responded immediately and alerted the pilot. Medical assistance was requested without delay.

Paramedics reached the aircraft and treated him on site before transferring him to a hospital. Doctors later declared him dead.

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The incident caused a brief delay to the flight as airline staff removed his luggage in line with standard operating procedures.

Although Yousafe was from Kerala, he had booked his journey to Bangalore, according to relatives.

His death has left family members in India and relatives in the UAE in shock.

Yousafe is survived by his wife and five children. His youngest child is three months old.

His nephew said Yousafe had visited the UAE several times in the past while exploring employment and business opportunities.

Relatives living across different emirates travelled to Abu Dhabi after receiving news of the incident.

His remains are currently being kept in a mortuary as family members prepare arrangements to return him to his hometown in Kerala.

The incident follows two recent sudden deaths involving Indian nationals in the UAE, although those cases involved residents and not visitors.