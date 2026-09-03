Qatar Airways and Priority Pass partner to expand airport lounge benefits for corporate travellers.

Qatar Airways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Priority Pass to expand airport lounge and travel benefits for corporate travellers.

The partnership will allow Beyond Business members to redeem Qrewards at more than 1,900 airport lounges and travel experiences across the Priority Pass network.

The agreement will give business travellers more choice and flexibility across Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 160 destinations.

Partnership expands airport lounge access

The new agreement responds to growing demand for greater choice and premium experiences during business travel.

Beyond Business members will soon use their Qrewards to access participating airport lounges worldwide. They will also gain more opportunities to enjoy premium travel experiences during their journeys.

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Qatar Airways and Priority Pass aim to make corporate travel more convenient and valuable. The partnership will also give companies more flexibility when managing employee travel.

Corporate travellers gain more rewards

Beyond Business members can earn Qrewards through eligible business travel with Qatar Airways.

Members can then redeem their rewards for flights, upgrades, Privilege Club tier offers and priority baggage.

The new Priority Pass partnership will add another redemption option. It will give members access to a much wider network of airport lounges and travel experiences.

As a result, companies can gain more value from their corporate travel budgets. Employees can also enjoy greater comfort while travelling for business.

Beyond Business supports companies of all sizes

Qatar Airways designed Beyond Business to help organisations manage business travel more effectively.

The programme combines tailored savings with flexible travel solutions. It also rewards companies and travellers for eligible business trips.

The expanded lounge benefits will strengthen the programme’s overall value. Corporate travellers will have more options before and between flights.

Meanwhile, companies can use the programme to improve the overall travel experience for their employees.

Qatar Airways offers Starlink connectivity

Beyond Business members can also enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi on up to 323 Starlink-enabled daily flights.

The service helps passengers stay connected at 35,000 feet. Business travellers can therefore continue working, communicate with colleagues and access online services during their flights.

The connectivity benefit adds another layer of convenience to Qatar Airways’ corporate travel offering.

Priority Pass partnership strengthens travel experience

The Qatar Airways and Priority Pass agreement will expand the range of benefits available to Beyond Business members.

More than 1,900 airport lounges and travel experiences will provide corporate travellers with additional choices.

The partnership also reflects the airlines’ focus on flexibility, convenience and value.

Together, Qatar Airways and Priority Pass aim to create a stronger travel experience for business customers while helping organisations make better use of their travel budgets.

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