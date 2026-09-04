US Trade Delegation Visits Quaid-e-Azam Museum in Karachi

A trade delegation from Houston, Texas, USA, paid a special visit to the Quaid-e-Azam Museum, also known as Flagstaff House, in Karachi.

The historic site provided the delegation with an opportunity to learn more about Pakistan’s history. It also offered a closer look at different aspects of the personal life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The delegation included Dr Mubashir Chaudhry, CEO of USP Corporate; Pearl Vuobinen, Vice President; Alessandra Lin Mi, Corporate Compliance Manager; Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Managing Director of Star Marketing (Pvt) Ltd; and Syed Turab Shah, Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations and Communication.

Museum Officials Welcome Delegation

Secretary General of Quaid-e-Azam House Museum Commodore Malik Sadeed welcomed the visiting delegation.

Executive Secretary of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum Iram Fawad briefed the guests about the museum and its historical significance.

During the visit, members of the delegation closely examined historical documents, personal belongings of Quaid-e-Azam, rare photographs and original items associated with his residence.

A Journey Through Pakistan’s History

The visitors described the experience as more than a routine museum tour.

They said the visit provided an emotional and informative opportunity to reconnect with Pakistan’s national history and founding ideals.

According to the delegation, the exhibits offered insight into the principles on which the country’s founders built Pakistan.

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Moreover, the visitors said such historical sites can help younger generations understand the country’s journey and the sacrifices behind its creation.

Quaid-e-Azam’s Life Offers Inspiration

Mahmood Ahmed Khan said Quaid-e-Azam’s simple yet dignified lifestyle remained an example for everyone, particularly the younger generation.

He also appreciated the upkeep of the museum and its peaceful environment. He said the setting could prove particularly valuable for students and people interested in Pakistan’s history.

The museum’s collection attracted considerable attention during the visit. Quaid-e-Azam’s personal car, furniture, rare books and gifts used by him were among the exhibits that drew the visitors’ interest.

Preserving the Founder’s Legacy

The Quaid-e-Azam Museum continues to preserve important memories associated with Pakistan’s founder.

The historic residence not only keeps the country’s past alive. It also encourages visitors to reflect on Quaid-e-Azam’s ideas, principles and struggle for Pakistan.

For the visiting delegation, the tour offered a meaningful connection with the country’s history. It also highlighted the importance of preserving national heritage for future generations.

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