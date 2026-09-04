A trade delegation from Houston, Texas, USA, met prominent businessman and FPCCI Advisory Board Chairman Mian Zahid Hussain at Federation House Karachi.

The meeting focused on Pakistan’s current economic situation, trade challenges and emerging business opportunities.

Dr Mubashir Chaudhry, CEO of USP Corporate, led the delegation. Pearl Vuobinen, Vice President, Alessandra Lin Mi, Corporate Compliance Manager, and Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Managing Director of Star Marketing (Pvt) Ltd, also attended.

Sayed Turab Shah, Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations and Communication, and Iram Fawad, Executive Secretary of the Board of Management of Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, were also present.

Delegation Raises Economic Concerns

During the meeting, the delegation expressed concern over the impact of production costs, energy prices and inflation on trade and business activity.

Mian Zahid Hussain said Pakistan needs long-term policies and economic stability to sustain commercial activity.

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He stressed that consistent economic policies can help businesses plan investments and expand their operations. Moreover, a stable environment can encourage both domestic and foreign investors.

Focus on Local Production and Exports

The participants also discussed ways to strengthen local production and increase exports.

They emphasised the need for cooperation between the government and private sector. In addition, the delegation called for practical measures to improve the overall business environment.

The delegation also highlighted the need to simplify the tax system. It urged authorities to make it easier for businesses and traders to operate.

US Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities

Dr Mubashir Chaudhry said the delegation’s visit to Pakistan aimed to explore investment opportunities.

He urged the government to facilitate foreign investors and create a more supportive investment environment.

Meanwhile, Mian Zahid Hussain assured the delegation that FPCCI would use all available resources to highlight the business community’s concerns before the government and relevant institutions.

Business Community Urged to Work Together

The meeting concluded with a call for greater cooperation among the business community to support economic reforms and improve Pakistan’s business environment.

Mian Zahid Hussain also presented shields to members of the visiting delegation as a gesture of appreciation.

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