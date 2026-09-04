48 Militants Killed in Balochistan Operations: ISPR

Security forces conduct intelligence-based operations against militants across Balochistan, according to ISPR.

Security forces have killed 48 militants in multiple intelligence-based operations across Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operations took place in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi districts during the past 48 to 72 hours, ISPR said.

According to the military’s statement, the operations targeted militants it described as Indian-sponsored elements linked to Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij.

Six Militants Killed in Mastung

On September 4, security forces conducted an operation in Mastung after identifying the movement of militants.

ISPR said an intense exchange of fire followed. Six militants were killed during the engagement, according to the statement.

Security forces also destroyed a cache of ammunition and improvised explosive devices at the site, ISPR said.

26 Militants Neutralised in Quetta

Meanwhile, security forces carried out another intelligence-based operation in the Shaban area of Quetta district.

During the operation, troops identified four militant hideouts. An exchange of fire followed, after which security forces neutralised 26 militants, according to ISPR.

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The military did not provide further details about the identities of those killed.

Operations Reported in Kalat and Sibi

Security forces also conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat.

According to ISPR, troops raided a militant hideout and killed two militants described as Indian-sponsored.

In Bhag, Sibi district, security forces responded to an attempted raid on a police station. ISPR said local residents also supported the security response.

Two militants were killed during the exchange of fire, according to the military.

48 Militants Reportedly Killed Across Balochistan

ISPR said a total of 48 militants linked to what it described as Indian proxies had been neutralised across Balochistan during the previous 48 to 72 hours.

The military said sanitisation operations were continuing in the affected areas. These operations aim to locate and eliminate any remaining militants, according to ISPR.

The statement also said Pakistan’s counter-terrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam would continue at full pace.

ISPR said the campaign seeks to eliminate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country. The initiative was approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, according to the statement.

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