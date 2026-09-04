Japanese Film Festival 2026 Opens in Karachi

Consul General of Japan HATTORI Masaru attends the opening of the Japanese Film Festival 2026 in Karachi.

The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi inaugurated the Japanese Film Festival 2026 at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The annual festival is being organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Sindh (PJCA), and the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The Japanese Consulate and the Japan Foundation (JF) organise the event to promote Japanese culture through cinema.

Festival Opens with Children of the Sea

The opening ceremony featured a screening of the Japanese animated film Children of the Sea.

The film follows a lonely teenage girl who develops a close bond with two mysterious brothers raised by the ocean. As the story unfolds, she discovers a hidden connection with the deep sea.

This year’s festival features six Japanese films. The programme offers audiences a range of genres, themes and stories from Japan.

Moreover, screenings will continue throughout September at selected venues across Karachi.

Japanese Consul General Highlights Cultural Value

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Consul General of Japan HATTORI Masaru appreciated the enthusiastic response from the audience.

He also highlighted cinema’s ability to create cultural connections between people and communities.

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“I truly hope that this film festival brings you meaningful encounters, lasting memories, and maybe even a fresh perspective or two,” he said.

The festival therefore aims to offer more than entertainment. It also provides Pakistani audiences with an opportunity to explore Japanese culture through storytelling and animation.

The Glassworker Animator Shares Her Journey

Ms Shahzeen Khan, guest of honour and an animator associated with The Glassworker, also spoke at the ceremony.

She reflected on her creative journey and said Japanese anime played an important role in shaping her artistic interests.

Khan also recalled her participation in Japanese cultural events supported by the Consulate-General of Japan. Her involvement with the pop-culture group Shonen Infinity formed part of that journey.

Meanwhile, she appreciated the Consulate’s continued support for Pakistan’s growing pop-culture community through initiatives such as Geek Haven.

She described these efforts as a source of inspiration for a new generation of artists and storytellers.

Film Festival Continues Across Karachi

The Japanese Film Festival 2026 will continue throughout September at selected venues in Karachi.

The programme brings together Japanese cinema, animation and cultural storytelling for local audiences. In addition, the festival provides a platform for cultural exchange between Pakistan and Japan.

With six films scheduled, audiences will have the opportunity to experience different Japanese stories and cinematic styles during the month-long programme.

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