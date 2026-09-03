Turab Shah presents a bouquet to Kaukab Iqbal following his return from Umrah.

Syed Turab Shah, Director Sales & Marketing of ABN News / Daily Ausaf Group, met Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan, following his return from performing Umrah.

During the meeting, Turab Shah presented a bouquet of flowers to Kaukab Iqbal as a gesture of respect and goodwill.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the two representatives to exchange views and maintain professional and social ties.

Turab Shah welcomes Kaukab Iqbal

Turab Shah welcomed Kaukab Iqbal after his return from the holy journey. He presented him with a bouquet during the meeting.

Kaukab Iqbal appreciated the gesture and thanked Turab Shah for his warm welcome.

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The meeting also reflected the cordial relationship between representatives of the media and consumer rights sectors.

Focus on professional and social engagement

ABN News and Daily Ausaf Group continue to engage with figures from different sectors of society.

Kaukab Iqbal has remained associated with consumer awareness and public-interest initiatives through the Consumers Association of Pakistan.

The meeting highlighted the value of continued engagement between the media and organisations working on issues of public importance.

The gathering concluded in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides exchanging good wishes and maintaining their commitment to constructive engagement.

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