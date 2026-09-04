Pakistan reduces petrol prices while increasing the price of high-speed diesel for three days.

The government has reduced petrol prices by Rs3.13 per litre for three days, while high-speed diesel has become Rs3.74 per litre more expensive.

Petrol Price Cut for Three Days as Diesel Becomes More Expensive

The government has reduced petrol prices by Rs3.13 per litre for three days, while high-speed diesel has become Rs3.74 per litre more expensive.

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs3.13 per litre after a series of increases. However, it has raised the price of high-speed diesel by Rs3.74 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) determined the revised prices under the government’s existing petroleum pricing mechanism.

The new prices will remain effective from September 5 to September 7, 2026.

New Petrol Price Set at Rs345.87

The government has reduced the petrol price by Rs3.13 per litre.

As a result, petrol will now cost Rs345.87 per litre during the three-day period.

US Trade Delegation Visits Quaid-e-Azam Museum in Karachi

The reduction comes shortly after the government increased petroleum prices. Petrol had reached Rs349 per litre following the previous revision.

Diesel Price Rises to Rs378.05

Meanwhile, consumers will pay more for high-speed diesel.

The government has increased the diesel price by Rs3.74 per litre. Consequently, the new price stands at Rs378.05 per litre.

Diesel remains a key fuel for the transport, agriculture and industrial sectors. Therefore, changes in its price can affect transportation and operating costs across the economy.

Revised Prices Apply for Three Days

The latest notification sets a short validity period for the revised petroleum prices.

The new rates will apply from September 5 through September 7. After that period, the government may review petroleum prices again under the applicable pricing mechanism.

The latest move comes after a sharp increase in fuel prices announced only a day earlier. At that time, petrol reached Rs349 per litre, while high-speed diesel stood at Rs374.31 per litre.

The brief petrol reduction therefore offers limited relief to consumers. At the same time, the diesel increase adds further pressure on businesses and transport operators.

Follow THE AZB