Karachi, January, 2025 – The Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT) proudly hosted the 8th LRBT Golf Tournament on January 12, 2025, at the prestigious Karachi Golf Club. This annual event brought together golfing enthusiasts and philanthropists with the shared mission of raising funds to provide free eye care to underprivileged individuals, ensuring that no man, woman or child loses their vision The tournament was graced by Mr. Abdullah Hussain Haroon, a renowned businessman, politician, and diplomat, as the Chief Guest. His presence added distinction to the occasion, which saw enthusiastic participation from 36 teams, including professionals from financial institutions, corporate entities, and business houses. Beyond showcasing their golfing skills, these participants generously supported LRBT’s noble cause. Now in its eighth consecutive year, the LRBT Golf Tournament has become a valued tradition, focused on generating vital funds to support LRBT’s extensive network of 20 hospitals and 61 primary eye care clinics across Pakistan. These facilities serve the most marginalized communities, helping prevent avoidable blindness nationwide.

During the closing ceremony, Mr. Khawaja Iqbal Hassan, a Trustee of LRBT, thanked the participants for their contributions and unwavering support. He highlighted that proceeds from the tournament would restore sight for 5,000 underprivileged patients, enabling them to lead productive lives and contribute to society.

Chief Guest, Mr. Abdullah Hussain Haroon also addressed the gathering, lauding LRBT’s transformative impact and reaffirming his pride in supporting the organization for many years. He further underscored the importance of such initiatives in creating a brighter, more inclusive future. Following his remarks, Mr. Haroon participated in the prize distribution ceremony, honoring the winners for their exceptional performances.

The Karachi Golf Club Team emerged as the champions of the 8th LRBT Golf Tournament, while the Dubai Islamic Bank Team secured the runner-up position, exemplifying the competitive spirit and camaraderie that defined the event.

LRBT extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who made the 8th LRBT Golf Tournament a remarkable success. The funds raised will significantly contribute to LRBT’s mission of eradicating preventable blindness and transforming lives through the gift of sight.