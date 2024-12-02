LAHORE: The Punjab government is to recruit 2,226 teachers for vacant posts on direct quota across the province and the revised list has been compiled in this regard.

The Director of Administration for the Director of Public Instruction (SE), Lahore, wrote a letter to the secretary School Education Department regarding the recruitment of teachers for the current vacant seats.

According to the details, 225 posts of headmasters (Grade-17) and 302 of headmistresses are vacant while there are 521 male and 586 female vacancies for subject specialists in Grade 17 and 289 male and 303 female vacancies for senior subject specialists in Grade 18.

The letter asked to consider the revised list and take further action.