LAHORE, Dec 25 (INP): Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was the first Chief Minister of Punjab to visit Lahore's biggest church, House of prayer to participate in the Christian community’s Christmas celebrations, here on Wednesday. She presented gifts of 10,000 cakes, and cheques of Christmas grant worth Rs.15,000 each among members of the Christian community. She said, “We are establishing such a Punjab where no one should face any kind of fear, intimidation or threat. I am paying special attention to establishing a safe society for the Christian community. It is a matter of great rejoice that such a Punjab is being established, where we also celebrate Eid, Christmas, Easter, Diwali and all other festivals. Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary, Baisakhi and Holi are also celebrated in Punjab. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a ‘Minority Card’ is being launched. The ‘Minority Card’ will provide financial assistance to the needy minority brothers and sisters every three months for living a decent life. The ‘Minority Card’ will be launched in the beginning of the year 2025.” While speaking as a special guest at the Christmas ceremony at Lahore's large Church House of Prayer, she said, “I extend my greetings to the minority sisters, brothers and elders participating in the Christmas ceremony. Happy Christmas to all of you. I thank the Christian community for including me in their festivities. I felt overjoyed to participate in the colourful Christmas ceremony. I felt pleased to see the attentiveness with which the Christian community was praying, May Allah Almighty hear all your prayers definitely.”