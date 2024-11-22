By: Perwaiz A.Sheikh.

Hyderabad: Baseball Free Coaching Camp under the supervision of Hyderabad Divisional and Sindh Baseball Associations under the auspices of Khawar Shah Sports Academy Pakistan started in Public School Hyderabad in girls and junior sections is well. Principal Public School Hyderabad Iqbal Memon hit the ball to inaugurate it. While on his pitching Vice Principal Girls Section Fozia Siddiqui also batted and hit the ball to create interest among the girls present.

On this occasion, Executive Director of the Academy, Secretary Sindh Baseball Association and Associate Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Perwez Ahmed Sheikh welcomed them and presented a gift of Ajrak while Vice Principal of Girls Section Madam Fauzia Siddiqui was presented with Ajrak by Iqbal Memon.

At the same time, the boys, girls and junior section players are included in the said camp, which is coordinated by Sports Officer Rehan Sheikh, Sports in-charges Mohammad Ali Qambrani, Mohsin Islam, Sanam Baloch and Arham Kaleem with Vice President of Sindh and Secretary of the Federation’s Women’s Wing Aisha Irum, Ramiz Raja, Javed Ali, Hyder Ali, Babar Ali, Zaryab Ali and Anila Mehwish who are doing coaching in different morning and evening sessions.

The President of Sindh Baseball Association, Engineer Muhammad Mohsin Khan, says that the above-mentioned camp will get the best results in view of the special interest of Iqbal Memon, Principal of Public School Hyderabad, in the game of baseball. He appreciated the interest and attention of Secretary Pervez Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President and Secretary of Women Wing Pakistan Federation Baseball Aisha Irum, Hyderabad Chairman Hamid Shah.

The aim of the camp is to take talent from the grass root level and provide opportunities to them at the next level. He said that during the competition, various practice matches will be organized and the acquired talent will be trained by the head coach of Sindh, Amir Saleem.