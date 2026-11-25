Meezan Bank recognised among the top five banks under the Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Programme.

Bank secures recognition for its contribution to affordable, Shariah-compliant housing finance, with nearly Rs60 billion in financing approvals

Meezan Bank has secured a place among the top five performing banks under the Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Programme. The recognition acknowledges its contribution to affordable housing finance.

Mr Zia Ul Hasan, Chief Operating Officer – Retail Banking, received the award on behalf of Meezan Bank. Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presented the award.

Dr Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO of Meezan Bank, welcomed the recognition. He said the bank remained committed to making homeownership accessible to more Pakistanis.

He added that Meezan Bank provides affordable, Shariah-compliant and Riba-free financing. The bank also aims to promote financial inclusion and support underserved families.

Dr Amir Ali said affordable housing finance could boost economic activity. It could also create jobs and contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable economic growth.

Programme supports thousands of families

The Apna Ghar Programme launched in April 2026. Since then, it has disbursed more than Rs112 billion.

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The programme had approved around Rs560 billion in financing by November 13, 2026. It has supported approximately 19,000 families. Another 94,000 applications are in the approved pipeline.

Meezan Bank has secured nearly Rs60 billion in financing approvals under the initiative. This contribution reflects its commitment to expanding homeownership through Islamic financing.

The recognition highlights the bank’s role in the government’s affordable housing initiative. It also reflects its efforts to extend Shariah-compliant financial services to more households across Pakistan.

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