The discussion around digital media took center stage when Pakistan State Oil MD Jawwad Cheema met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Fahd Haroon. The meeting reportedly focused on improving public service delivery through modern digital systems.

The digital media conversation highlighted how state institutions can adopt faster communication tools. According to officials, the meeting took place in a cordial environment with shared interest in reforming service structures.

PSO Fahd Haroon Strategic Discussion

Pakistan State Oil leadership engaged with Fahd Haroon to explore new opportunities in digital media integration. The discussion reportedly included modernization of communication channels.

Both sides emphasized that digital media can improve transparency. It can also help institutions respond faster to public needs.

Jawwad Cheema Digital Media Vision

Jawwad Cheema reportedly shared PSO’s ongoing transformation efforts during the meeting. He highlighted the importance of aligning energy sector communication with digital media platforms.

Officials noted that digital media can strengthen coordination between departments. It also supports better engagement with citizens and stakeholders.

Fahd Haroon Public Service Role

Fahd Haroon discussed public service improvements linked with digital media adoption. He emphasized more efficient and accessible communication systems.

According to the discussion, digital media tools can enhance government outreach. They also help streamline information delivery to the public.

Pakistan State Oil Digital Transformation Outlook

Pakistan State Oil is increasingly focusing on modernization, especially in digital media and communication infrastructure. The meeting reflected this ongoing direction.

Both parties agreed that digital media plays a critical role in governance efficiency. It also supports long-term institutional reform efforts.