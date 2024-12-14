ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (INP): Federal Minister for SAFFRON Engineer Amir Muqam has stated that agenda of the federal government is to provide relief to people. He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of NADRA center in upper Swat today. Engineer Amir Muqam said the federal government is working day and night for the development of the country. He added that the proof of these efforts is the reduced inflation rate in the country. He, however, criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for not performing its duty of public service. Engineer Amir Muqam urged the provincial government to establish peace in the province. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the people of the province and the security forces in this regard.