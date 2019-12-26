Citizenship Amendment Act
WORLD

Protests Continue Against Citizenship Amendment Act across India

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

NEW DELHI – In India, deadly protests are continuing against controversial Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.  

According to reports, state of Uttar Pradesh warned protesters it will seize their property as a penalty for damage done to public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On the other hand, a group of activists published an investigation report on violence in Uttar Pradesh, accused the state government of “employing illegal and lethal tactics against protesters.

The report said even police did not allow the families of two Muslims killed in Meerut to bury them in their family cemetery.

It is said that people were shot in the head, in the chest and a person in the back. This clearly shows that the police did not fire in self-defence or to control a restless crowd, but to kill and create terror.

According to Gulf News at least 27 people have been killed during the violent protests against controversial CAA.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Tayyip Erdogan
HEADLINE WORLD

Turkey to start operation in east of Euphrates in few days: Erdogan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ANKARA – President Tayyip Erdogan has said that it will start an operation to clear the east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria in a few days. In a television speech, Erdogan said our target is never U.S. soldiers. He said this step will allow for the path to a political solution to be […]

Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
HEADLINE WORLD

Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

SRINAGAR – In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Saturday. These youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation at Rajpora area of the district. Meanwhile, people took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against killing […]

Citizenship Act
WORLD

Citizenship Act : Thousands of demonstrators in India vow to fight until revocation

Posted on Author Desk Staff

NEW DELHI – In India, thousands of demonstrators, including students and women, have vowed to keep up their fight until the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act is revoked. The death toll in protests has reached 23, mostly in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh while more than 1,500 protesters have been arrested in past ten days, […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.