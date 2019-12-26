Protests Continue Against Citizenship Amendment Act across India

NEW DELHI – In India, deadly protests are continuing against controversial Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

According to reports, state of Uttar Pradesh warned protesters it will seize their property as a penalty for damage done to public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On the other hand, a group of activists published an investigation report on violence in Uttar Pradesh, accused the state government of “employing illegal and lethal tactics against protesters.

The report said even police did not allow the families of two Muslims killed in Meerut to bury them in their family cemetery.

It is said that people were shot in the head, in the chest and a person in the back. This clearly shows that the police did not fire in self-defence or to control a restless crowd, but to kill and create terror.

According to Gulf News at least 27 people have been killed during the violent protests against controversial CAA.

Like this: Like Loading...