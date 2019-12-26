KABUL – Taliban kidnapped 27 peace activists in Afghanistan’s western Farah province, local officials said on Wednesday.

Massoud Bakhtawar Deputy governor Farah said the peace activists were traveling with six cars from Herat to neighboring Farah when the convoy stopped by the Taliban kidnapped on the main highway and taken to an unknown location.

Bismillah Watandost, a member of the group said the activists had planned to travel to various parts of Farah to call for peace and a ceasefire between the warring parties in Afghanistan.

The Taliban fighting a Western-backed Kabul government now control more territory than at any time since their austere regime was toppled by US-led forces in 2001. A representative for the insurgents was not immediately available to comment.

Since last year, the activists have travelled to various parts of the country, often marching through Taliban-controlled areas to demand peace and a ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan government. The Taliban have previously accused the activists of being financed by the Kabul government among others, which the group have denied.

