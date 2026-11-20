Switzerland and Pakistan discuss Afghan Refugees and regional stability in Islamabad.

Ambassadors Stéphane Rey and Mohammad Sadiq Khan exchange views on regional stability, humanitarian management and support for Afghan refugees.

ISLAMABAD, November 20, 2026: Swiss Ambassador Stéphane Rey met Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador (Retd.) Mohammad Sadiq Khan, to discuss developments in Afghanistan and regional stability.

During the meeting, both diplomats exchanged views on strengthening humanitarian management and addressing the situation of Afghan refugees.

They also discussed advancing the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR), which Switzerland currently chairs.

The meeting reflected a shared focus on humanitarian coordination and regional engagement concerning Afghanistan, according to a statement shared by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

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