Tipu Usman presents his credentials to King Charles III at St James’s Palace in London.

Pakistan’s new High Commissioner reaffirms commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the United Kingdom.

LONDON, UK, November 20, 2026: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Tipu Usman, presented his Letters of Credence to King Charles III at a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

Following diplomatic tradition, the High Commissioner and his wife, Saima Usman, travelled to the palace in a horse-drawn state carriage. The Vice-Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps escorted them.

During his audience with the King, Tipu Usman conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister.

He also reaffirmed the respect and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for the British monarch. Furthermore, he recalled King Charles III’s previous visit to Pakistan.

Focus on strengthening bilateral relations

The High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding and multifaceted relationship with the United Kingdom.

He highlighted trade, investment, cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties as important areas for further engagement.

King Charles III welcomed the High Commissioner and Mrs Saima Usman. He also extended his good wishes to Pakistan’s leadership and people.

The ceremony marked a formal step in Tipu Usman’s diplomatic assignment in the United Kingdom.

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