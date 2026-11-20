SM Tanveer and Mian Zahid Hussain lead a delegation to meet PGJTEA Chairman Akhtar Khan Tessori and discuss business community cooperation.

KARACHI: A delegation of the United Business Group (UBG), led by Chairman SM Tanveer and Mian Zahid Hussain, met Pakistan Gems Jewellery Traders and Exporters Association (PGJTEA) Chairman Akhtar Khan Tessori ahead of the upcoming Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections.

The meeting took place at Tessori’s residence. Several UBG candidates contesting the upcoming FPCCI elections also accompanied the delegation.

During the meeting, participants discussed the forthcoming elections in detail. The UBG delegation also sought the support and votes of PGJTEA leadership and the wider trade community for its panel.

Business community cooperation discussed

PGJTEA members Imran Khan Tessori and Kashif-ur-Rehman also attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on mutual cooperation, unity and the promotion of shared business interests. The participants described the meeting as cordial and constructive.

The association extended its best wishes to all candidates contesting the FPCCI elections. It also expressed hope that the electoral process would strengthen unity and improve representation of the business community.

The meeting formed part of UBG’s engagement with trade bodies ahead of the upcoming FPCCI elections.

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