Rotary STREAM Expo: Shahzad Sabir encourages students during the 2026 innovation exhibition in Karachi

Around 40 student projects showcased creativity, practical learning and innovation at an exhibition organised by Rotary Club of Karachi Allied.

KARACHI, November 14, 2026: Rotary District 3271 Governor Shahzad Sabir encouraged young innovators at the Rotary STREAM Expo 2026, organised by the Rotary Club of Karachi Allied.

The exhibition followed the Government of Sindh’s STREAM Journey concepts. It showcased around 40 projects developed by school and college students.

As chief guest, Sabir visited every stall and reviewed the students’ work. He shared practical experience and offered guidance on improving their projects.

His interaction encouraged participants to develop their ideas further. He also presented cash prizes to the first, second and third position holders in the college category.

Distinguished guests attend exhibition

ASPSCA Chairman Syed Haider Ali inaugurated the exhibition. General Secretary Dost Muhammad Danish accompanied him.

Other distinguished guests included Rotary District Governor-Elect 2027–28 Fahad Sikandar, Sindh Assembly MPA Abdul Waseem and Gulberg Town Chairman Nusrat Ullah.

Nusrat Ullah presented cash prizes to the top three winners in the school category.

Prof. Naeem Khalid, Principal of Adamjee Government Science College, attended as guest of honour.

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Academics judge student projects

Renowned academics Muhammad Iqbal, Ghazanfer Sultan, Tabseer ul Islam and Abdul Wasiq served as judges.

Members of the Rotary Club of Karachi Allied hosted the event. They celebrated the students’ creativity, innovation and practical learning.

The expo provided a platform for young participants to present their ideas and demonstrate their abilities. It also highlighted the importance of project-based learning and youth empowerment.

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