ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (INP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating four terrorists in an anti-terror operation in Spinwam area of North Waziristan. The president and prime minister, in separately issued statements, lauded the bravery of the security forces for carrying out a successful intelligence-based operation. “The entire nation stands united against terrorism. The anti-terror operations will continue till the elimination of terrorism as the security forces are carrying out the operations to achieve the objectives,” President Zardari remarked. Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the people of Pakistan were proud of their brave security forces. “We will continue to foil the evil designs of the enemies of humanity. The government and the security forces are fully resolved to purge the country of terrorism,” he added.