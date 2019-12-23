JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD -As the U.S. Space Command is one of the 11 unified commands under the Department of Defense and would be responsible for deterring conflict, defending U.S. and allied freedom of action in the space operations, therefore, it was indeed, an historic day on December 20, 2019 in the American history to have signed NDAA 2020 mark the establishment of U.S. Space Force.

In accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act signed into law December 20 by President Trump, the U.S. Space Force will be the “sixth branch” of the United States military. While independent, it shall nest within the Department of the Air Force, much as the Marine Corps is connected to the Department of the Navy. As the sixth branch of the armed forces, the U.S. Space Force embodies America’s commitment to the peaceful development of space. President Trump’s leadership and vision, along with the bipartisan support in Congress, has transformed aspiration into reality.









Under a deal first reported December 6, 2019 by the Wall Street Journal, the White House agreed to grant 12 weeks of paid parental leave to all federal workers in exchange for the Space Force authorization, which has been a high priority for the Trump administration. Earlier in the month on December 7, 2019 at Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, a high profiled panel with leaders Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Rep Mike Rogers (R-Ala) briefed the audience on the importance of the United States Space Force.







Rogers (R-Ala), a central player, who has advocated for a space service for years, long before Trump embraced the issue, said he was relieved to hear that a compromise has been reached between congressional leaders and the White House that would allow the Defense Department to establish a U.S. Space Force as a separate military branch.

“Space Force has been agreed upon for a couple of months as far as the structure,”

Rep Mike Rogers (R-Ala) told the attendees at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley.

“I’ve been glowing for the last day,” he said.

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, speaking on a panel alongside Rogers, said

The Air Force will be ready to start organizing the new branch as soon as legislation is signed. The Space Force will be ready to start organizing the new branch as soon as legislation is signed. A DoD source told Space News that the proposed NDAA language would authorize a civilian leader for the Space Force who would report to Barrett and also would create a Senate-confirmable post to oversee Space Force acquisitions.

“We are going to see what the NDAA includes. There is a war room that has started to meet to work this out,” Barrett said. “The whole team is very much devoted to the idea that is a serious business and we have to get this done and we are going to get this is as close to right from the beginning.”

The DoD source said Barrett has been closely monitoring the Air Force’s preparations to stand up a Space Force even though service leaders were not involved in the final negotiations between lawmakers and the White House. According to the source, Barrett has been very enthusiastic about the prospect of leading a space service and has spoken about it as a historic event and an extraordinary moment for the nation.

A new military service has not been created since 1947 when the Air Force was spun off from the Army. Bringing the Space Force into reality has been a top priority for Barrett since becoming the Secretary of the Air Force in October 2019.

“An agile, lean and technologically-advanced force of talented professionals will now focus singularly on space,” she said. “The President and Congress gave us a job to do, and we are moving out.”

Barrett further said, at the Reagan Forum “America has more to lose than any other nation from malicious activity in space. This makes Space Force even more critical.”

“Our way of life is more dependent upon space than any other nation,” she said. “It is important for America to get on the case of space. And we have got to be able to deter derogatory action in space, and if deterrence doesn’t work, we need to be prepared to be something other than a victim with our space assets. So where we are is ahead, but that lead is shrinking, and our vulnerability and our dependence is greater than anyone else. It is time for us to move forward with a space force.

Back in 1947, the U.S. Air Force was created to build and maintain a dominant and pre eminent presence in the air. On Friday, December 20, 2019, the United States Space Force was established and officially launched a new initiative to preserve and protect the nation’s vital interest in the safety and security of our assets in space.

Therefore, at a formal ceremony held at Joint Base Andrews on Friday 20th December at 7.30 p.m., President Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act and with it, directed the “establishment of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces.”

President Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the signing in ceremony for 2020 NDAA at Joint Base Andrews. “Today marks another landmark achievement, as we officially inaugurate the newest branch of our military. This is very big and important moment. It’s called the Space Force,” said President Trump.

He further added in his opening remarks that “this is a truly historic day for the American Armed Forces. In just a few minutes, I will proudly sign into law the largest-ever investment in the United States military. In fact, I can say: the largest ever, by far.”

At the signing ceremony, President Trump announced the appointment of General John W. “Jay” Raymond as the first Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, December 20, 2019. U.S. Space Force would be responsible for providing “resilient, defendable and affordable” space capabilities for the nation and the joint force. “With the establishment of the Space Force we shall lead to organize, train and equip function consistent with the criticality of the space domain,” said General Jay Raymond. “The U.S. Space Force will deliver the capabilities U.S. Space Command needs to control and exploit space for national advantage.” It would be the duty of the U.S. Space Force to protect the interests of the United States in space; deter aggression in, from and to space: and conduct prompt and sustained space operations.

Earlier in the morning of December 20, 2019 Friday, at the Pentagon, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and Army General Mark A. Milley briefed the U.S. media and foreign media at a press briefing held at the Pentagon about F.Y. 2020 National Defense Authorization Act and the establishment of the United States Space Force. On December 19, 2019, which was the night before the signing in ceremony by the President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, the Pentagon Press operations sent out press invite to the media for the next day morning briefing at 9.30 a.m. All the journalists were eager for the briefing to start as not only U.S. Space Force was to be highlighted but it was the last briefing of the FY 2019.

The Secretary of Defense came out at the podium to be joined by Army General Mark A. Milley and gave on the top remarks. “We are the dawn of a new era for our Nation’s Armed Forces. The establishment of the U.S. Space Force is an historic event and a strategic imperative for our Nation. Space has become so important to our way of life, our economy, and our national security that we must be prepared as a Nation to protect it from hostile actions,” said Secretary of Defense, Mark T. Esper. Further, he added “our Military Services have created the world’s best space capabilities. Now is the time for the U.S. Space Force to lead our Nation in preparing for emerging threats in an evolving space environment. This new service will help ensure we are postured to deter aggression, defend our national interests and outpace potential adversaries.”

Joining the Defense Secretary, then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley offered on the top remarks “space is critical to our nation’s economic interests, national security, and way of life.” Gen. Mark A. Milley added “in military operations, space is not just a place from which we support combat operations in other domains, but a war fighting domain itself. Our adversaries are building and deploying capabilities to threaten us, so we can no longer take space for granted. The U.S. Space Force is the necessary and essential step our Nation will take to defend our national interests in space today and into the future.”

After the signing in ceremony, President Trump flew along with First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump from Joint Base Andrews to his resort at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for Christmas celebrations. Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump’s parents also boarded Air Force One. The White House pool report stated “we are leaving 28 degree weather at JBA and headed off to 72 degrees in West Palm Beach.”

