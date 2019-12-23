KARACHI – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia C1, a smartphone designed to entertain – anytime, anywhere. Featuring an impressive 5.45” display, fans can watch their favorite videos and listen to music with ease. With lighter apps and less bloatware, you are able to store up to 3,000 songs or 24 hours of videos for offline consumption, cutting down on data usage. Combined with all-day battery life, you’ll have enough power to keep you watching, listening and talking from sunrise to sunset.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nokia C1 to our fans in Pakistan. Nokia C1 is a smartphone that echoes Nokia brand’s values of quality, reliability and ease of use. This sleek device provides a seamless experience powered by AndroidTM 9 Pie (Go edition) for an optimized storage so our fans can enjoy their favourite content on the go. Nokia C1 is a truly unique affordable 3G alternative that offers a combination of a large 5.45” screen and all-day battery life”. Arif Shafique, Head of Near East, HMD Global

New Nokia C1 – Lasting entertainment

Not only does the impressive 5.45” display let you immerse yourself in your favourite videos anywhere but coming with AndroidTM 9 Pie (Go edition), the Nokia C1 has fewer pre-installed apps and is designed to optimise storage, meaning you can keep more of your favourite content with you. The Nokia C1 comes with enough internal storage for up to 3,000 songs or up to 24 hours’ worth of videos and can be expanded with a micro SD card to up to 64GB for those that need more. Coming with 3G connectivity and all-day battery lifei, the Nokia C1 really is a go-to smartphone for entertainment, allowing you to keep the chat and apps going from sunrise to sunset.

Looks that stand out

The Nokia C1 stands out thanks to its stylish metallic finish. It’s built with a durable polycarbonate cover to withstand the knocks of everyday life and look good doing it. The removable cover gives you access to the battery if needed.

Capture and relive higher quality photos

Raise your selfie game with the front facing flash and 5MP camera, helping you get that perfect shot even after dark. Plus, you can now take and make video calls, be it day or night. Combined with a 5MP rear camera, you can snap memories in the moment. Point and shoot stunning photos with the auto-focus rear camera.

View and edit your memories offline with Gallery Go; a light, fast, and offline gallery optimised for your phone. Enjoy one-tap editing and easily relive all your memories with automatic organisation – even offline.

The Google Assistant buttonii – The fastest way to your Google Assistant

The Nokia C1 comes with easy access to helpful innovative services including the Google Assistant, helping you get things done throughout the day, even on the go. To get started, just press the Google Assistant button and you can find out the latest weather, news, sports information, call your family, play videos and more.

Android 9 Pie (Go edition): Ready. Set. Go.

Users can tap into new possibilities with Android 9 Pie (Go edition), enabling easy access to YouTube Go, helping you download, enjoy and share videos with limited storage or slower network speeds. This means you can watch your favourite videos offline, in addition to using helpful apps like Google Maps on the Google Play Store.

Android 9 Pie (Go edition) is built leaner, faster, and safer than ever before, so you can go bigger in everything you do. For example, Google Maps Go provides your location, real-time traffic updates and directions, plus train, bus, and city transit information. You can even search and find phone numbers, addresses, and information about millions of places.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C1 comes with 1GB RAM and 16 GBiii of internal storage and will be available in Black and Red from 1 January at a retail price of PKR 8500.

Like this: Like Loading...