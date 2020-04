ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi offered Salaat u Tauba along with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today and prayed to God Almighty to purge the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

The call for Salaat u Tauba was given by the religious scholars during a meeting with the President yesterday.

