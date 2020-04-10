WORLD

President Donald J. Trump Approves Idaho Disaster Declaration

Kanwal Abidi 51 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Idaho and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.
 
The President’s action makes Federal funding available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Idaho impacted by COVID-19.
 
Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Michael F. O’Hare as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 
 
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Kanwal Abidi

Kanwal Abidi is a staff journalist at the AZB and a Senior White House Correspondent. She is Washington D.C. Bureau Chief covering politics and national security issues.

Related Articles

British PM Theresa wins parliament’s backing to renegotiate Brexit deal

January 30, 2019

Russia, China To Reduce Use Of Dollar In Trade: Vladimir Putin

September 12, 2018
Alenka Ermenc

Slovenia Appoints First Female Army Chief

November 27, 2018

Hodeidah ceasefire monitoring urgently needed :UN envoy

December 15, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: