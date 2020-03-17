HEADLINEPAKISTAN

President, Chinese counterpart discuss Pak-China strategic relations

Theazb Web Desk 52 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

President Arif Alvi met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The historic meeting of the leaders reinforced the shared commitment of Pakistan and China to take all-weather and time-tested friendship to new heights.

It further reinforced the commitment to further strengthen the existing unique equation, not only for the benefit of the two countries but for the whole region.

The entire gamut of Pak-China strategic relations was discussed during the meeting.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

anti-corruption app

PM Imran Khan launched Anti-Corruption App called ‘Report Corruption

December 9, 2019
Tuna Fillet Making Demonstration

Tuna Fillet making Demonstration at the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi

March 11, 2019

Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in Indian army’s unprovoked firing at five LOC sectors: ISPR

July 20, 2019

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan wins big as ICJ rejects Indian plea to acquit conviction

July 18, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: