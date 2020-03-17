President, Chinese counterpart discuss Pak-China strategic relations

President Arif Alvi met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The historic meeting of the leaders reinforced the shared commitment of Pakistan and China to take all-weather and time-tested friendship to new heights.

It further reinforced the commitment to further strengthen the existing unique equation, not only for the benefit of the two countries but for the whole region.

The entire gamut of Pak-China strategic relations was discussed during the meeting.



