By: Kanwal Abidi .

WASHINGTON – Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration:

Carol Kellermann, Nominee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Loida Lewis, Nominee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Millennium Challenge Corporation

Additionally, President Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as Republican members of boards and commissions that are required, by statute or longstanding practice, to include bipartisan membership:

Adam White, Nominee to be a Member (Republican) of the Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Devin Anderson, Nominee to be a Member (Republican) of the Board of Directors of the State Justice Institute

An expert in launching, managing and turning around nonprofits, Carol Kellermann has guided large and small organizations through periods of significant growth and transformation. With deep experience in Washington, D.C. and New York, Kellermann has also advised leading elected officials and led the half-billion-dollar assistance program for victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Most recently, Kellermann was President of the Citizens Budget Commission, the respected independent watchdog that recommends changes and improvements in the New York City and New York State government budgets and services. Following the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, she served as the CEO of The September 11 Fund, a $500 million fund created by charities and foundations to help victims of those attacks. Over two million donors contributed to the Fund. Earlier in her career, Kellermann was Chief of Staff to then-Congressman, now Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. She held several positions in New York City government including as Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Housing Preservation and Development.

Kellermann also led several nonprofits, including: Learning Leaders, the oldest school volunteer program in the country; The Leonard Stern Foundation, to help homeless families in New York City; and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, which recognizes artistically-talented teenagers.

A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, she practiced law early in her career for the New York Legal Aid Society and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. She lives in New York City.

Loida Lewis, Nominee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Millennium Challenge Corporation

Loida Lewis is Chair and CEO of TLC Beatrice, LLC, a family investment firm. A lawyer by profession, admitted to practice in the Philippines and New York, Lewis was the first Filipino woman to pass the New York bar without attending law school in the United States. When she won her discrimination case against the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, she integrated the agency and worked as General Attorney in the New York Federal office from 1978 to 1988.

Lewis also served as Chair and CEO of TLC Beatrice International, a $2 billion multinational food company with operations across Europe, from 1994-2007. She assumed its leadership after the death of her husband, attorney and Wall Street financier Reginald F. Lewis, who in 1987 engineered a leveraged buyout for $985 million of Beatrice International Foods, thus becoming the first African American to acquire a billion-dollar company.

Lewis is Chair of the Reginald F. Lewis Foundation, which is a benefactor of Harvard Law School, the Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, Virginia State University, and the Lewis College in Sorsogon, her hometown in the Philippines. Lewis is co-founder of several advocacy organizations: Asian American Legal Defense & Education Fund, National Federation of Filipino American Associations and U.S. Filipinos for Good Governance.

Lewis has two daughters and five grandchildren.

Adam White, Nominee to be a Member (Republican) of the Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Adam White is a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he holds the inaugural Laurence Silberman Chair in Constitutional Governance. He is part of AEI’s “America at 250” initiative, a multi-year program bringing scholars together to write and speak on the American founding. He also directs the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.

In 2021, President Biden appointed him to the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States; he also is a Senior Fellow at the Administrative Conference of the United States, a federal advisory body. He has served on the boards of directors of various nonprofits focused on conservation, free speech, and the rule of law. Previously he practiced law at Baker Botts LLP and at Boyden Gray & Associates; he clerked for Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit; and he was a Research Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

Born in Dubuque, Iowa, he graduated from Wahlert High School, the University of Iowa, and Harvard Law School. He and his wife Liz are raising their family in Loudoun County, VA.

Devin Anderson, Nominee to be a Member (Republican) of the State Justice Institute

Devin Anderson is a litigation partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he works on trial and appellate litigation, with an emphasis on cybersecurity and class actions.

Raised in Mesa, Arizona, Anderson attended Mesa High School. Anderson served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rostov-na-Donu, Russia. He then graduated magna cum laude from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with a double major in Economics and Russian. He became interested in the law and attended The George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C., where he graduated with highest honors. Following graduation, Anderson clerked for Judge G. Murray Snow on the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona, and then for Judge Sandra Ikuta on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Pasadena, California. He then began practicing with Kirkland & Ellis, first in Kirkland’s Washington, D.C. office, and then Anderson helped to open Kirkland’s Salt Lake City office in late 2021.

Anderson resides in the Salt Lake area with his wife Marian, who is a speech-language pathologist, and his three children: Claire, Caleb, and Emma.