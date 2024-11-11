A tragic incident unfolded at a private hospital in North Karachi’s Sector 11B, where a pregnant woman passed away, sparking protests from her family within the hospital premises.

According to the police, the woman had been scheduled for a checkup with her assigned doctor, who was reportedly on leave at the time.

The doctor on duty was reportedly occupied with another patient’s examination, leaving the woman without immediate medical attention.

The hospital administration, however, maintained that the woman had already passed away before she could be seen by a doctor.

In response to the death, the police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As part of their inquiry, they are questioning the hospital staff, including the administration and medical personnel, as well as the victim’s family, to determine whether any medical negligence or misconduct occurred.