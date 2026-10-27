Cardiovascular Problems and Stroke: Understanding the Link Between Heart and Brain

A stroke affects the brain, but its cause can sometimes lie in the heart. A blood clot may form inside the heart, travel through the bloodstream and block an artery supplying the brain. This is known as a cardioembolic stroke.

Recognising heart disease and managing it appropriately can help prevent some of these serious events. Understanding the connection between heart conditions and stroke is an important step towards protecting lives.

Atrial Fibrillation and Stroke Risk

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an irregular heart rhythm that can increase stroke risk. Blood may collect in the heart’s upper chambers and form a clot. The clot can then travel to the brain.

AF does not always cause noticeable symptoms. An irregular pulse should therefore prompt medical assessment. Doctors may recommend an electrocardiogram (ECG) or longer-term heart rhythm monitoring to detect the condition.

Heart Valve Disease and Blood Clots

Rheumatic heart disease can damage the heart valves. Narrowing of the mitral valve is particularly important, especially when AF is also present.

People with artificial heart valves require regular medical follow-up. Some need lifelong warfarin to prevent clots from forming on their valves. Doctors determine the treatment and monitoring plan according to the type of valve and each patient’s condition.

Weak Heart Muscle and Heart Attack

A severely weakened heart may allow blood to pool inside its chambers. This can increase the risk of clot formation, particularly after a major heart attack.

However, not everyone with heart failure needs blood-thinning medication. Doctors assess the underlying cause, test results and individual risk factors before recommending treatment.

Other Heart Conditions Can Cause Stroke

An infection affecting a heart valve can send infected material into the bloodstream. This material may travel to the brain and cause a stroke.

Some congenital heart defects can also contribute to stroke risk. When a younger person experiences a stroke, doctors may investigate possible underlying causes, including heart conditions where appropriate.

Recognise Stroke Warning Signs

A stroke requires immediate medical attention. Warning signs can appear suddenly and include:

Drooping on one side of the face.

Weakness or numbness in an arm or leg.

Difficulty speaking or understanding speech.

Sudden loss of vision.

Difficulty walking or maintaining balance.

A severe, unexplained headache.

Call emergency services and get to a hospital immediately if these symptoms occur. Do not wait to see whether they improve, even if they disappear after a few minutes.

Note the time when the person was last known to be well. Do not give aspirin, food or drink while waiting for medical assessment. Some strokes result from bleeding, and aspirin may worsen that condition.

Warfarin and INR Monitoring

Patients prescribed warfarin must follow their treatment plan carefully. Regular international normalised ratio (INR) blood tests help doctors assess how effectively the medicine is working.

The appropriate INR target depends on the patient’s condition. Some people with mechanical heart valves require a target range of 2.5–3.5, while others need different targets.

Never stop warfarin or change its dose without medical advice. If bleeding occurs, contact the treating team promptly. Significant or persistent bleeding requires emergency assessment. Ask the medical team what to do about the next dose.

Protect Your Heart and Brain

Several steps can help reduce cardiovascular and stroke risks. These include controlling blood pressure and diabetes, avoiding tobacco and attending regular medical appointments.

Taking prescribed medicines as directed is also essential. After a stroke, doctors may use an ECG, an echocardiogram and other investigations to identify its cause. The findings help guide treatment and future prevention.

Prevention must be tailored to each individual. A medicine that benefits one patient may not be appropriate for another.

A Developing Area of Research

Researchers are investigating atrial cardiomyopathy, a condition affecting the heart’s upper chambers. They are studying whether it may contribute to stroke, including in some people without detected atrial fibrillation.

Its role in stroke and the best approaches to treatment remain under investigation. Further research may help doctors identify additional risk factors and improve prevention strategies.

A Shared Priority: Heart and Brain Health

Heart disease and stroke are closely connected in some patients. Recognising the warning signs, seeking timely medical care and managing underlying conditions can make a meaningful difference.

On World Stroke Day, the message is clear: protect your heart, understand your risks and act quickly when stroke symptoms appear. Early assessment and appropriate treatment can help save lives and reduce the risk of long-term disability.

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