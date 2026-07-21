Eye Tumor: Al-Shifa Surgeons Save Newborn After Removing Rare 285-Gram Growth

Doctors perform emergency surgery on three-day-old infant in Pakistan’s first documented case of an unusually large congenital eye tumor.

Eye Tumor surgery at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital saved a three-day-old newborn after doctors removed an aggressive congenital growth that threatened the infant’s life.

The baby, from a village in Jhelum district, arrived at the Rawalpindi hospital shortly after birth with a rapidly growing tumor in one eye. After an urgent medical assessment, specialists decided that immediate surgery was necessary to prevent further complications.

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Emergency Surgery Saves Infant

A multidisciplinary medical team performed the complex operation under the supervision of Dr. Tayyab Afghani, Dr. Faizan Tahir, Dr. Ali Raza Syed, and Dr. Aiman.

The team removed the affected eye because the tumor had reached an advanced stage. The procedure helped eliminate the disease and protected the newborn from life-threatening risks.

Doctors said a healthy newborn eyeball normally weighs around three grams. However, the removed tumor weighed 285 grams, which is about 95 times heavier than a normal newborn eyeball.

The medical team described the case as Pakistan’s first documented successful treatment of a 285-gram congenital eye tumor in a three-day-old infant.

Doctors Monitor Recovery

Dr. Tayyab Afghani said the surgery was successful and the baby was recovering under close observation. He added that the infant’s condition had stabilised and showed positive progress after the operation.

He explained that congenital eye tumors in newborns are rare but can grow quickly without timely treatment. He advised parents to seek specialised medical care immediately if they notice unusual eye swelling, enlargement, or changes in appearance.

Dr. Afghani also praised the parents for bringing the child to the hospital at an early stage. He said their quick action allowed doctors to provide timely treatment.

Artificial Eye Planned After Recovery

Doctors will continue regular follow-up care to monitor the infant’s healing process. After complete recovery, the hospital plans to provide a custom-made artificial eye.

The artificial eye will help support facial development, improve appearance, and assist the child’s healthy growth.

Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital said the case highlights the importance of specialised pediatric eye care. Doctors stressed that early diagnosis and immediate treatment can save lives in rare congenital eye conditions.

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