Speculation is swirling regarding the health of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab, with reports suggesting she may have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Ms. Sharif recently traveled to Geneva for throat treatment, accompanied by her father, Nawaz Sharif, and senior PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb. This trip sparked widespread speculation on social media.

Prominent journalist Mansoor Ali Khan claimed that Ms. Sharif’s trip was not for routine treatment, but rather due to a cancer diagnosis.

However, PML-N leaders have dismissed these rumors as baseless.

It’s not the first time Ms. Sharif has sought treatment in Geneva for throat issues. During the previous PML-N government in 2023, she underwent throat surgery there.

Reports indicate that she visited Sharif Medical Hospital in Pakistan before her departure for Geneva.

There are also claims that her health deteriorated suddenly, prompting her immediate trip abroad, and that a previous thyroid check-up two years ago showed possible cancerous cells. Further test results are expected in the coming days.