PM urges int’l community to accept the reality of Modi’s fascist regime

News Desk 3 hours ago
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says the world community must accept the brutal reality of the Modi’s fascist and racist regime and stop it from the ongoing pogrom of Muslims in New Delhi.

In a series of tweets, he said the images coming out of Muslim homes and businesses being burnt, Muslims being beaten and killed, mosques and graveyards being burnt and desecrated are similar to Jews fleeing the pogrom in Nazi Germany.

The Prime Minister also shared a video clip of a Cambridge University Lecturer Priya Gopal, who likens attack on Muslims, their mosques, homes and businesses in New Delhi to the pogrom of Jews carried out by the Nazis in 1938.

Imran Khan said as I have been stating repeatedly, Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda is akin to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s.

He said Modi conducted pogrom against Muslims in Gujarat as Chief Minister and now we are seeing the same in New Delhi.

