KARACHI- Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK-Trade Development Council Had an Excessive meeting with Mian Zahid Hussain, President PBIF and CEO-Ken Lubes International (Pvt.)Ltd. and Discuss Business Community Issues.

Exclusive Talk with Mian Zahid Hussain Exclusive Tallk with Mian Zahid Hussain ,President PBIF and CEO-Ken Lubes International KARACHI- Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK-Trade Development Council Had an Excessive meeting with Mian Zahid Hussain, President PBIF and CEO-Ken Lubes International (Pvt.)Ltd. and Discuss Business Community Issues. Mian Zahid Hussain is President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister. During this Meeting, Mr. Zahid Hussain Share his meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan. Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK Trade Development Council and Syed Farooq Shah CEO Hasnain International was in the meeting. https://theazb.com/exclusive-talk-with-mian-zahid-hussain-president-pbif-and-ceo-ken-lubes-international/ Posted by Daily The Azb on Saturday, February 29, 2020

Mian Zahid Hussain is President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister.

During this Meeting, Mr. Zahid Hussain Share his meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan.

Ali Abbas Abidi president Gradsy and Zakir Ahmed Chairman Gradsy Presenting Pride of Performance certificate to Mian Zahid Hussain

Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK Trade Development Council and Syed Farooq Shah CEO Hasnain International was in the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...