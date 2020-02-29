Mian Zahid Hussain
Exclusive Talk with Mian Zahid Hussain, President PBIF and CEO-Ken Lubes International

KARACHI- Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK-Trade Development Council Had an Excessive meeting with Mian Zahid Hussain, President PBIF and CEO-Ken Lubes International (Pvt.)Ltd. and Discuss Business Community Issues.

Mian Zahid Hussain is President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister.

During this Meeting, Mr. Zahid Hussain Share his meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan.

Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK Trade Development Council and Syed Farooq Shah CEO Hasnain International was in the meeting.

