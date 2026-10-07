Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan affairs in Islamabad

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam in Islamabad, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the rising threat of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be stopped, stressing the government’s commitment to the province’s security and development.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam in Islamabad, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting covered matters concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

PM Calls for KP Development

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the government wanted KP to develop alongside other parts of the country.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of KP in the fight against terrorism.

“We regard with appreciation the sacrifices of the people of KP against terrorism,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

The premier stressed that the security situation must improve so development and public welfare could continue across the province.

Focus on AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan

During the meeting, Amir Muqam briefed the prime minister on ongoing matters and development progress in AJK and GB.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed that effective measures should continue to ensure the welfare of residents and improve access to basic facilities.

He said the development of AJK and GB and the prosperity of their people remained among the government’s priorities.

KP Faces Persistent Security Challenges

KP has continued to face militant attacks and security challenges.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), mainland KP recorded 54 militant attacks in August, up from 36 in July, marking a 50% increase. However, deaths from militant attacks fell from 69 to 44, while injuries declined from 96 to 70.

The PICSS assessment said militant activity remained concentrated in several southern districts, while attacks and security activity were also reported in other parts of the province.

The latest security situation has kept terrorism among the major challenges facing KP, alongside the government’s efforts to maintain development and public services.

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