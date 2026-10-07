Security forces conduct an intelligence-based operation against militants in North Waziristan

According to Pakistan Television (PTV), the operation targeted members of Fitna al-Khawarij and was conducted as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam framework.

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed 13 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan, state media reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

According to Pakistan Television (PTV), the operation targeted members of Fitna al-Khawarij and was conducted as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam framework.

The state uses the term Fitna al-Khawarij for members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The latest operation adds to a series of security actions against militant groups in North Waziristan and other parts of KP in recent weeks.

More Operations in North Waziristan

A day earlier, security forces killed five terrorists and wounded two others during an IBO targeting Fitna al-Khawarij hideouts in North Waziristan, according to security sources.

On October 2, seven terrorists were reported killed in an IBO in the Eidak area of North Waziristan. Security sources said militant hideouts were destroyed during the operation.

Security forces also killed three terrorists in an IBO in Mir Ali on September 30, with arms and ammunition recovered, according to security sources.

PM Shehbaz Says Rising Terrorism in KP Must Be Stopped

KP Faces Continued Security Challenges

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has continued to face militant violence despite sustained counterterrorism operations.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, mainland KP recorded a rise in militant attacks during August. The province reported 54 attacks, compared with 36 in July.

Other recent incidents have included attacks in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan, as well as operations targeting militant hideouts in several districts.

A September 26 suicide bombing at the Aman Mela police checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda tehsil reportedly killed 12 people and injured 35 others.

On September 18, an attack at the old Police Lines in Kohat killed 23 people and injured around 100 others. Security forces subsequently conducted an overnight clearance operation.

Security forces have continued intelligence-based operations across KP as authorities seek to contain militant activity and strengthen security in the province.

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