PM reviews steps taken to prevent coronavirus outbreak

Theazb Web Desk 3 hours ago
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan, where he reviewed the steps taken to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the steps taken on coronavirus pandemic. 

The Prime Minister was also briefed about arrival of zaireen and steps taken for their screening to check coronavirus, residence, food, and drinking facilities at the Command and Control Room in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Prime Minister also visited the quarantine center at DG Khan and inquired after the zaireen staying there.   

Zaireen expressed happiness on the arrival of the Prime Minister and satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chairman NDMA also accompanied the Prime Minister.

