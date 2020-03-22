PM Imran urges US to Lift sanctions on Iran until COVID-19 crisis is over

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to US President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions against Iran on humanitarian grounds till the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In a tweet, he said the people of Iran are facing untold sufferings as sanctions are crippling their country’s efforts to fight COVID-19. He said the humanity must unite to fight this pandemic.

I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over. The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran’s efforts to fight COVID19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic

