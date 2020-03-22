HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM Imran urges US to Lift sanctions on Iran until COVID-19 crisis is over

Theazb Web Desk 35 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
PM Imran urges US to Lift sanctions on Iran until COVID-19 crisis is over

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to US President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions against Iran on humanitarian grounds till the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In a tweet, he said the people of Iran are facing untold sufferings as sanctions are crippling their country’s efforts to fight COVID-19. He said the humanity must unite to fight this pandemic.

I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over. The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran’s efforts to fight COVID19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

edotco committed to Pakistan’s digital growth

December 19, 2018

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take oath as Chief Justice on Friday

January 17, 2019
LoC

Pak Army gives befitting response to Indian CFVs along LoC; six Indian soldiers killed

August 20, 2019
Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan summons meeting on Monday to discuss IMF talks and amnesty scheme

May 12, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: