PM appeals nation to observe self-discipline and quarantine to fight Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed the nation to observe self-discipline and quarantine to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his address to the nation today, he said complete lockdown of the country is not feasible as 25 percent of our population lives below the poverty line.

He said going for complete lockdown will make lives of poor people miserable.

He said I would have gone for complete lockdown of the country had there was a similar situation in Pakistan like it had emerged in China and Italy.

He said we can come out of this challenging time by observing precautionary measures.



Like this: Like Loading...