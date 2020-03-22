HEADLINE

ADC Noor Mustafa Laghari Raid Imtiaz Market for Hiding Hand Sanitizer

Muhammad Saleem 9 hours ago
KARACHI – Assistant Deputy Commissioner Mr.Noor Mustafa Laghari Raid Imtiaz SupeMarkert for hiding hand sanitizer.

Due to Coronavirus nowadays sanitizer in demand in countrywide, Imtiaz Supermarket hide Hand Sanitizer from customers, at there store. even they had a large stock of hand sanitizer, but they hide for the price hike.

Assistant Deputy commissioner Mr. Mustafa Laghari raid on Imtiaz Super Market and recover a large amount of hand sanitizer which was hidden from customers only for the price hike.

The last two days customers were asking for hand sanitizer but Imtiaz supermarket management refuses to availably. when Mr. Laghari raids on the information he recovered.

you can see videos and photos which were taken

