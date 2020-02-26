HEADLINESPORTS

PM Imran Khan meets Richards, Watson, Chappell

ISLAMABAD – The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan met his old friend from the cricket world and former West Indian great batsman Sir Vivian Richards at PM House on Wednesday. 

Former Australian cricketers Greg Chappell and Shane Watson were also alongside Richards who congratulated PM Khan for becoming the head of the state. PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan was also present on the occasion.

According to the sources, Richards and Khan recalled old memories of when they both used to be the counterpart of each other. Furthermore, Pakistan’s cricket and revival of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were discussed during the meet-up.

It must be noted here that Richards and Watson are a part of PSL’s franchise Quetta Gladiators while Chappell is on a tour of Pakistan to watch PSL matches.

