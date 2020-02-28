PM expresses satisfaction on improvements in economic indicators

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction on improvements in economic indicators, saying the government is trying its best that fruits of improved economy reach the common man.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review the overall economic situation of the country in Islamabad today (Friday).

The Prime Minister expressed regret that people are suffering due to the bad governance of previous governments.

He said the government is taking measures to provide maximum relief to the people, especially to those hailing from lower-income backgrounds, salaried class and vulnerable segments of society.

