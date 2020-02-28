ISLAMABAD – After weeks-long deadlock with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led Sindh government, the federal cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of Mushtaq Mahar as the provincial police chief, effectively replacing Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam.

In an official notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mahar, “a grade 22 officer serving as the inspector general of the Pakistan Railways police, has been transferred and posted as the provincial police officer, the government of Sindh, with immediate effect”.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan stated: “The decision has been made after consulting with the Sindh governor and in line with the provincial government’s demands.”

“We hope the new IGP will perform his duties keeping aside political affiliations and will ensure peace prevails in the province,” the PM’s aide added.

Mahar has also served as Karachi’s police chief in the past.

Meanwhile, according to a separate notification issued by the Establishment Division, Imam has been transferred and posted as the National Highways and Motorways Police inspector general with immediate effect.

On January 27, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to replace Imam during a one-on-one meeting with the premier. The prime minister had given a “positive response” to the CM’s request.

The shift in the federal government’s stance came after Islamabad had categorically told the Sindh government that it could not unilaterally repatriate or transfer IG Imam.

The matter had been a bone of contention between the federal government and the PPP government in Sindh for months, with the provincial government earlier recommending Imam’s removal claiming he had failed to perform satisfactorily.

