PM directs to abolish around 150 licenses required for business activities

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to abolish around one hundred and fifty licenses required for various business activities at the local level. 

Chairing a meeting on the licensing regime in the provinces in Islamabad today, he also directed the provincial governments to eliminate seventy-four different licenses of this nature.

Imran Khan directed to simplify the process for necessary licenses and the introduction of the automated systems by employing modern technology.

The Prime Minister expressed concern on the complex licensing regime and said the requirement of licenses for the businesses of grocery, cloth, and bakery is equal to creating difficulties for the common man.

He also emphasized to complete the process of eliminating unnecessary licenses in thirty days.

Talking a delegation of newly elected presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industries from across the country in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the government has decided to make Pakistan an industrial power and it will provide all possible assistance to help industrialists.

The prime minister appreciated the delegation’s keen interest in investing in information technology, halal food, and pharmaceutical sectors and issued directions to relevant ministries to provide all possible facilities in this regard.

The Prime Minister directed the FBR Chairman to hold himself an open house every Monday to listen and address the problems of industrialists.

PM, Army Chief review overall security situation

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday. Overall security situation in the country and professional matters relating to Pakistan Army were discussed in the meeting.  Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major

Corps Commanders Conference discusses geo-strategic environment

Rawalpindi: 215th Corps Commanders Conference presided by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said Geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country was reviewed in the conference. He said progress of
Pakistan closes consulate in Jalalabad over 'interference'

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan has temporarily closed its consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad over alleged interference by the provincial governor and a lack of security, its embassy in Kabul announced. In a letter sent to the Afghan foreign ministry, Pakistan's embassy in Kabul complained that the provincial governor of Nangarhar was "intervening" in the

